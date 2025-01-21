16 G/A in 20 games – Arsenal identify in-form €70m man as ideal transfer target

Marcus Thuram and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Lars Baron, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly identified Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram as a top transfer target to solve their problems up front.

The France international has shone at the San Siro, contributing 13 goals and three assists in 20 league appearances so far this season, showing that he could surely be just what Mikel Arteta needs in his attack.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in recent times, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus injured, while the likes of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have struggled for consistency over the course of the season so far.

According to TVPlay.it, Arsenal are now focusing on a potential move for Thuram, though a deal would likely cost as much as €70m and would also surely have to wait until the summer.

The report states that Inter won’t sell such an important player in the middle of the season, and this has generally been the problem Arsenal have found themselves in this January.

Marcus Thuram transfer currently looks unrealistic for Arsenal

Arsenal urgently need to strengthen up front, but the best players don’t tend to move in the middle of the season as their clubs would struggle to replace them in time.

Inter will also have major ambitions of their own this term, so losing a proven goal-scorer like Thuram would be a big blow to their hopes in Serie A and the Champions League.

Arsenal could do well to look at Thuram again in the summer, but it will also be interesting to see if they manage to find someone who can do a job for them now.

Benjamin Sesko is well established as an Arsenal target, but again it seems unlikely that RB Leipzig would let him go now rather than in the summer.

There’s not that long left for Arsenal to find a solution to their issues, and you can keep up to date on what they and other clubs are up to on our live transfer blog here.