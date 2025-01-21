LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at The King Power Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal have touched base with the representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha, according to reports.

It’s no secret that the Gunners are in need of a striker as the look to try and snatch the lead away from Premier League leaders Liverpool.

FootballTransfers have now reported that Cunha is a January option who is under serious consideration. The outlet states that the Brazilian’s current contract standoff with his current side and this has encouraged Arsenal to reignite their interest.

The site have also stated that even personal terms are not an issue with Cunha, a gap in their valuation of the 25-year-old remains. At present, the Midlands club would only let their forward leave in the January window for a fee in excess of £70 million.

But the Gunners would not prepared to pay more than around £45m, while Cunha is not believed to be a priority signing like Benjamin Sesko.

Matheus Cunha’s body language slammed by Wolves coach

On Monday, Cunha was slammed by Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira for displaying ‘poor body language’ in the 3-1 loss against Chelsea.

Journalist Liam Keen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Cunha had gone straight down the tunnel after the final whistle. But Cunha refused that, saying “Liar. I went to applaud [the fans], congratulated the referees and the opposing players. Then I went to the tunnel. Don’t ever come and ask me to give you an interview again.”

Pereira said after the defeat: “It’s human that the players start to be a little bit… it’s normal in football.”

“I had this conversation in the dressing room. He can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win.

“I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together. This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand. This is something that cannot happen again.”