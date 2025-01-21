Deal getting messy: Premier League star agrees terms with Arsenal but there’s a catch…

Arsenal target Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal for Wolves (Photo by Clive Rose, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s deal to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is reportedly getting “messy” due to the complex nature of the potential transfer.

According to reliable X account ‘Teamnewsandtix’, the Gunners have agreed terms with Cunha, though he’s also got a verbal agreement to sign a new contract with Wolves.

It seems Cunha had been prepared to stay at Molineux, with various reports earlier in the window suggesting that he could agree to stay put until the summer and sign a contract with a release clause.

However, it seems Arsenal are pushing hard to sign the Brazil international, and that’s turned the player’s head, leading to this rather chaotic situation described in the post below…

Cunha has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times after impressing in the Premier League, so it’s not too surprising to see plenty of speculation over his future this January.

It remains to be seen, however, if Wolves will let such an important player go in the middle of a campaign in which they’re fighting relegation.

Arsenal also have important matters to focus on, with Champions League football returning this week, and fans likely to be looking for Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb tickets, even if Cunha almost certainly won’t be in action for the north Londoners by then.

Matheus Cunha pushing for Arsenal transfer

The post above adds that Cunha is trying to everything possible to get a move to the Emirates Stadium, but it’s possible that he’ll end up staying where he is.

It will be interesting to follow this crazy saga, with Cunha clearly desperate to take this chance to seal a big move.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also clearly keen on the 25-year-old, despite also being linked with various other big-name forwards in recent times, such as Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus has forced AFC to work harder on a major January signing, and Cunha could be ideal to give Mikel Arteta more options in his front three.

Cunha can play up front or out wide, so could also help the team cope without the injured Bukayo Saka.

Saka is not expected back until March, so Arsenal need to ensure they’re not relying on struggling loan signing Raheem Sterling for too long, while there also seems an obvious need for an upgrade on the inconsistent Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in that area of the pitch.