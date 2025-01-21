“Arsenal still keen” on exciting transfer as Fabrizio Romano highlights manager issue

Matheus Cunha in action for Wolves against Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly still keen on Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for this January as his situation remains one to watch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has shone for Wolves in the Premier League, contributing ten goals and four assists so far this season, and looking like a player who’d fit in at a bigger club.

Arsenal look in need of precisely this kind of player after the recent injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, with Cunha capable of playing out wide or up front to good effect.

See below for the latest details from Romano as he says Arsenal and others are keeping an eye on Cunha’s situation as his relationship with Wolves manager Vitor Pereira seems like a potentially significant issue…

??? Cunha’s situation from now to end of January remains one to watch. New deal not formally signed yet as reported two days ago, clubs showing interest with Arsenal still keen and not only… …Vitor Pereira’s post-match words yesterday were also strong. pic.twitter.com/KM5YdCbB0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2025

Cunha attracted criticism for his performance for Wolves against Chelsea last night, so perhaps all is not well for the 25-year-old at Molineux right now.

Matheus Cunha transfer could be crucial for Arsenal

It’s not easy to get quality signings done in the middle of the season, but Cunha looks like he could represent a good opportunity on the market.

The Gunners might be able to get Cunha for below market value as he’s not yet signed a new contract with Wolves, so it’s not surprising Romano has said this is one to watch.

Still, with the way Cunha’s been playing, it also makes sense that there could be other clubs in the race for his signature if he does indeed become available.

CaughtOffside have previously also been informed of Manchester United being keen on Cunha, which makes sense after the poor form of all three of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund this season.

Arsenal would surely be the more tempting move, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side possibly still outsiders in the title race, whilst also having Champions League football to offer.