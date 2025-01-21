Exclusive: Brentford in talks to win race for €17m Liverpool transfer target

Ederson and Michael Kayode (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Brentford are in talks to seal the transfer of Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode, who has also been monitored by Liverpool and Tottenham.

CaughtOffside understands Brentford are now the team with the most concrete interest in Kayode, with the Bees taking important steps to negotiate a deal to bring the €17m-rated youngster in before the end of the January transfer window.

The talented 20-year-old looks like a big prospect and it’s little surprise to see that top clubs like Liverpool and Spurs have also been following his situation, though a move to Brentford could be a good next step for his development.

Although nothing is done yet, CaughtOffside understands that Brentford have been in talks over signing Kayode, who was left out of Fiorentina’s last matchday squad against Torino.

The Italy Under-21 international is likely to cost around €17m, and that could end up being great business for a player with a big future in the game.

Michael Kayode will surely be one to watch for Liverpool again in the future

Liverpool have a major worry at right-back at the moment, with star player Trent Alexander-Arnold heading towards the end of his contract.

The England international may well need replacing soon as he is close to being able to leave Anfield on a free transfer, with no sign that a new deal is imminent.

Kayode could perhaps be a smart long-term replacement for Alexander-Arnold, though it might also be a bit soon for him to be making such a big move.

Brentford could therefore be an ideal stepping stone for the young defender, as it would give him the chance to play regularly and adapt to life in the Premier League.

One imagines LFC and other big clubs will surely look at Kayode again if he ends up at Brentford and performs well.