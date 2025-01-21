Transfer is likely for brilliant 21 y/o that Man United love

Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell for removing his shirt in celebration after scoring the 4th goal during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s obvious that Man United need to strengthen the left-back position, and though they appear to have their heart set on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, he won’t move until the summer.

Luke Shaw could have his Man United contract terminated because of his long-term injury issues, and there are also rumours that the Red Devils want Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves as a potential replacement.

Man United eyeing Milos Kerkez

Sky Sports Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, writing on X, however, suggests that although Kerkez will remain at Bournemouth this month, he is likely to move in the summer.

?? Understand that Milos #Kerkez will remain at Bournemouth during this winter transfer window, despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs. That is the clear trend. A transfer in the summer is likely. #MUFC The 21-y/o left-back is under contract until 2028.… pic.twitter.com/dLQYCrziYu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2025

That’s sure to see a scramble for his services, and if United haven’t sorted out their defensive issues by then, it’s a foregone conclusion that they will be at the head of the queue to try and land the 21-year-old.

Transfermarkt note his market value as being around the €28m/£26.3m, though that’s sure to rise after his brilliant performances and consistency throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

“The fans have to know – I travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity, but they didn’t want me!” – Which Man Utd legend met with the club about becoming president?

His mixture of first-class defending coupled with an ability to get forward with ease and supplement the attack with purpose, poise and efficiency is of obvious benefit to United.

Ruben Amorim likes to play on the front foot and build his attacks from either side of midfield.

Milos Kerkez set to move on this summer

Someone with the energy of Kerkez to shuttle up and down the left side would be manna from heaven right now, but patience will need to be a virtue that United adopt in this instance.

What’s abundantly clear is that Luke Shaw has no future at the club, and the only question mark is whether it’s Kerkez that fills his boots or someone else.

For now, the focus has to be on getting results in order that the Red Devils finish as high up the Premier League table as possible.