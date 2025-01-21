Summer transfer “likely” – Liverpool given potentially significant update following Man Utd development

Arne Slot watches on during Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A summer transfer window move looks likely for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

The talented young Hungary international has impressed in the Premier League, but it looks like he won’t be leaving his current club this January.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Kerkez by the Times, and it perhaps makes sense that the Reds are considering him as an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has also mentioned interest from Man United in Kerkez, though we probably won’t know anything that concrete about his future until later on this year, as per the X post below…

?? Understand that Milos #Kerkez will remain at Bournemouth during this winter transfer window, despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs. That is the clear trend. A transfer in the summer is likely. #MUFC The 21-y/o left-back is under contract until 2028.… pic.twitter.com/dLQYCrziYu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2025

Despite United’s previous interest, one imagines Liverpool might now be the more likely destination for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United working on Patrick Dorgu instead of Milos Kerkez?

As Fabrizio Romano told us yesterday via an exclusive video post on the Daily Briefing, Man Utd are now working on a deal to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

If the Red Devils succeed in bringing in the Denmark international, that will surely mean there isn’t also room for another major signing like Kerkez in that position.

That would surely then give Liverpool the edge in the race for the Cherries full-back, who, in all honesty, would probably do better to choose Anfield over Old Trafford now anyway.

It’s been another hugely challenging season for United, who find themselves all the way down in 13th place in the Premier League table, closer to the relegation zone than to the top four.

Kerkez will surely have big ambitions, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he and other top players felt they might struggle to achieve those ambitions at United right now.

LFC, by contrast, are top of the table and look like being serious Champions League contenders as well, so who wouldn’t want to be a part of what Arne Slot is building at the club?