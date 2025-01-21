Martin Dubravka was set to leave Newcastle United? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Martin Dubravka has decided to remain at Newcastle United beyond the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Slovakian goalkeeper had been expected to join Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this month, with reports suggesting he had agreed personal terms. According to Mail Sport, Dubravka had even started packing up his home and saying goodbye to his neighbours.

Following Newcastle’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, he appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans. However, after the match, head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell held talks, leading to fresh discussions with Dubravka about his future.

Dubravka has stepped up in the absence of injured Nick Pope, starting the last 10 matches, winning nine, keeping six clean sheets, and conceding just seven goals.

Although the 36-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the new agreement is expected to include improved terms.

What did Eddie Howe say about Martin Dubravka’s future?

“I think Martin has been in a difficult situation, like any player that is coming out of contract in the summer,” Howe said earlier this month. “Always with any player I’ve worked with, there is always that feeling of doubt. He will naturally want some conclusions in his future, whether that’s a new contract with us or whatever the outcome.

“I think Martin’s handled himself really well in this period, I think there’s been a lot of noise, but when I look at him he’s exactly the same,” said Howe. “I think he’s got the experience now in his career to be able to handle these moments, maybe as a younger player would have found it much more challenging.

“But he’s kept going really well, and I think he’s been very measured in his approach, he’s never let anything off the field affect his psychology, I think he’s been top draw.”