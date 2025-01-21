Euro giants putting plans in place as they expect €60m Manchester United transfer raid

Ousmane Diomande and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid on his old club Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese tactician only recently left Sporting to take over at Man Utd, and it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s looking to his former club to help him identify the players he needs to rebuild this struggling squad at Old Trafford.

It seems the player in the Red Devils’ sights is Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande, who could likely cost around €60million, according to a report from Fichajes.

Diomande looks like he could be ideal to help United rebuild their defence, with the 21-year-old firmly establishing himself as one of the best young defenders around.

Amorim clearly knew how to get the best out of Diomande, so he could be a better option for MUFC than unconvincing performers like Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United also looking for signings elsewhere in defence

It seems centre-back is not the only position United want to strengthen in, with left-back also something they’re working on at the moment.

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu appears to be United’s main target, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing yesterday.

If United could manage to bring in two top young talents like Diomande and Dorgu, that could really help Amorim improve the club’s fortunes in the years to come.

Leny Yoro is already in Manchester and is another of the finest young players in Europe in his position, so that would make the future look very bright indeed.

For now, however, it’s proving another nightmarish season for United, who were deservedly beaten 3-1 at home to Brighton on Sunday.

The visitors found it far too easy to get through the United defence, so perhaps it would be well worth splashing the cash required to bring someone like Diomande in as soon as possible.