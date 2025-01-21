Revealed: Club open talks to hijack Manchester United transfer deal

Ruben Amorim and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Stu Forster, Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be facing a potential blow in their bid to complete the transfer of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Denmark international is a target for Man Utd and wants the move to Old Trafford, as Fabrizio Romano told us via the Daily Briefing yesterday, but they’re not the only club interested.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Napoli have joined the race for Dorgu’s signature, with the Italian giants contacting their fellow Serie A side Lecce to open discussions over the possibility of a deal.

It is understood that Dorgu is flattered by Napoli’s interest, but that he also wants to hear United’s proposal to him, with the guarantee of regular playing time likely to be key for the 20-year-old.

Manchester United facing competition for Patrick Dorgu transfer

As well as Napoli, who look like being United’s biggest threat at the moment, there are also numerous other top clubs in England and Europe who are big admirers of Dorgu.

The talented young left-back has also been monitored by Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Juventus, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig in recent times, CaughtOffside understands.

It may be that there’s no need to panic for United, who have done decent legwork on this deal, but the threat of Napoli could be one to watch in the coming days.

Antonio Conte’s side have money to spend after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, so that could be an important factor to consider.

MUFC, by contrast, have some financial issues and may need to sell before they can buy, with even big names like Alejandro Garnacho understood to be available for the right price.

If a move for Dorgu doesn’t work out, CaughtOffside have also been told that Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is another option United have explored.