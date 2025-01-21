Nottingham Forest have reportedly made Wolves forward Matheus Cunha their top priority for the January transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad and push for a top-four finish.

The City Ground club are eager to sign a new attacker before the transfer deadline, with the Daily Mail revealing that Cunha is identified as their primary target. However, the 25 years old Brazilian international has drawn interest from several Premier League giants.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are among the clubs linked to the striker. But espite stiff competition, Forest remain determined to pursue Cunha, who has netted 10 goals this season.

In their search for a forward, Forest recently submitted a £22 million bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, which was rejected. Now, their attention has shifted firmly to Cunha, despite the challenges posed by competing against England’s top clubs for his signature.