Nottingham Forest have reportedly made Wolves forward Matheus Cunha their top priority for the January transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad and push for a top-four finish.
The City Ground club are eager to sign a new attacker before the transfer deadline, with the Daily Mail revealing that Cunha is identified as their primary target. However, the 25 years old Brazilian international has drawn interest from several Premier League giants.
Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are among the clubs linked to the striker. But espite stiff competition, Forest remain determined to pursue Cunha, who has netted 10 goals this season.
“Talks over a move have progressed well and there is confidence that the deal will happen” – which big name is closing in on joining Arsenal?
In their search for a forward, Forest recently submitted a £22 million bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, which was rejected. Now, their attention has shifted firmly to Cunha, despite the challenges posed by competing against England’s top clubs for his signature.
Arsenal reach out to Matheus Cunha over new deal
Arsenal have touched base with the representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.
It’s no secret that the Gunners are in need of a striker as the look to try and snatch the lead away from Premier League leaders Liverpool.
FootballTransfers have reported that Cunha is a January option who is under serious consideration. The outlet states that the Brazilian’s current contract standoff with his current side and this has encouraged Arsenal to reignite their interest.
On Monday, Cunha was slammed by Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira for displaying ‘poor body language’ in the 3-1 loss against Chelsea. “It’s human that the players start to be a little bit… it’s normal in football.”
“I had this conversation in the dressing room. He can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win.
“I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together. This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand. This is something that cannot happen again.”