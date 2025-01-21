West Ham fixture will see something unique happen for Man United players

Harry Maguire of Manchester United gives the thumbs up during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When Ruben Amorim’s players step out to play their fixture against West Ham later this season, their Man United shirt will have something special about it.

That’s because, according to the official Man United website, both the club and their shirt sponsors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, are supporting the global fight against health injustice.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United stars will wear (RED) against West Ham

What that will mean is that the usual Snapdragon logo will be replaced by the (RED) logo on the front of United’s famous red shirt.

Moreover, it’s the only occasion that this logo will be used, making the shirt totally unique and a collectors item for supporters and memorabilia lovers alike.

It’s unlikely that Marcus Rashford will be wearing it as Barcelona have agreed terms for the striker, though Patrick Dorgu could join Man United this month, and as a result he’ll be one to step out for the Hammers fixture with the red shirt looking slightly different to normal.

“The fans have to know – I travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity, but they didn’t want me!” – Which Man Utd legend met with the club about becoming president?

In a boost for supporters, the official club website also notes that the shirt will be available for sale in the club shop, though details of how much it may cost aren’t available at this stage.

Man United hoping for a turnaround under Ruben Amorim

The West Ham fixture doesn’t take place until May 10 and is, in fact, United’s penultimate match before the end of the current Premier League season.

By then, Ruben Amorim’s post-match words recently of this being the worst-ever United side will either be coming back to haunt him or have proven to be a masterstroke in terms of motivation.

At present, United are languishing in the lower half of the English top-flight, but with a handful of studious transfers this month, there’s every chance that the Red Devils can finish the season on a high.