€50m bid made: Chelsea weighing up next move after contact with Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Manchester United (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up their next move after some initial transfer contact with both Manchester United and their Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues are holding internal talks about potentially making a bid for Garnacho, while Napoli have also made an opening offer of €50million.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, that won’t be enough for Man Utd to let the 20-year-old go, so Chelsea will have to come up with more than that if they are to beat Napoli to his signature.

See below for the latest details on the Garnacho transfer saga from Romano’s post on his official account on X…

??? Napoli’s opening bid for Alejandro Garnacho worth €50m package add-ons included; Man United want more. Antonio Conte keeps pushing after the call with Garnacho on Friday. ?? Chelsea made contact with United and player side, now deciding internally whether to bid or not. pic.twitter.com/3kMMhAZM5N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2025

Alejandro Garnacho to leave Manchester United for Chelsea?

Chelsea have clearly been considering Garnacho this January, with contact already made with the player and club, but it seems Napoli’s interest is more advanced for the moment.

United will surely hope to avoid losing Garnacho to a major Premier League rival, so a move abroad might be something they favour.

And, in fairness, Napoli surely need Garnacho more than Chelsea do anyway, with the Blues already boasting attacking options like Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

Garnacho could perhaps have the potential to be better than some of those names, but there are no guarantees, and in any case there are surely other positions CFC should be focusing on strengthening.

Enzo Maresca would probably do better to add more of an out-and-out number 9 to his attack, with the jury still out on Nicolas Jackson as a reliable and consistent source of goals.

Napoli would likely be a better guarantee of first-team football for Garnacho, as the Serie A giants need a direct replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after selling their star player to Paris Saint-Germain this month.