More talks planned, but Chelsea want certain assurances before sealing Man United transfer deal

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca split image
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (Photo by Carl Recine, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly seem keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with more talks planned over the deal.

However, it seems both the Blues and rival suitors Napoli would also like assurances over Garnacho’s temperament before going ahead with the move.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which notes that Garnacho’s agent was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Wolves on Monday night.

“What the f**k is he doing?!” Which former Liverpool star says he was ready to “kill” Luis Suarez after training ground incident?

The Argentina international could be an exciting signing for Chelsea if they pull it off, but some degree of caution about the deal also seems sensible.

One imagines that, despite his quality as a footballer, there’d be a few Man Utd fans who wouldn’t mind seeing the back of Garnacho this January.

Alejandro Garnacho could be a risky signing for Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho reacts during Man United's game against Ipswich Town
Alejandro Garnacho reacts during Man United’s game against Ipswich Town (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Chelsea have a good policy of signing the world’s best young players, and on ability alone there’s no doubt that Garnacho fits the bill.

Still, the west London giants will also need to ensure they’re bringing in the right kinds of characters and personalities, and that’s perhaps where there are one or two doubts about the 20-year-old.

Garnacho made a bright start to life in the United first-team when he first broke into the side, but his form has dipped considerably this season, and he’s often looked disinterested and failed to work hard enough on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News
Lamine Yamal in action against Alvaro Carreras
“No doubts” – Manchester United “will sign” key target, says Fabrizio Romano
Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford celebrate in Manchester United's win over Barnsley
“Great news” – Ex-Man Utd star glad Red Devils ace is leaving as he doesn’t like him “as a person”
A Newcastle United flag and breaking news banner
6ft 3in star agrees Newcastle United deal

Chelsea could probably do without that kind of character coming in to their team, especially as they’re not exactly short of attacking midfielders and wingers as it is.

Enzo Maresca already has Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke to choose from in that area of the pitch, so it’s not clear how Garnacho would fit in anyway.

Napoli might make more sense as a destination for Garnacho, where he could replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following his recent departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

More Stories Alejandro Garnacho Enzo Maresca Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.