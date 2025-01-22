More talks planned, but Chelsea want certain assurances before sealing Man United transfer deal

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (Photo by Carl Recine, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly seem keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with more talks planned over the deal.

However, it seems both the Blues and rival suitors Napoli would also like assurances over Garnacho’s temperament before going ahead with the move.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which notes that Garnacho’s agent was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Wolves on Monday night.

The Argentina international could be an exciting signing for Chelsea if they pull it off, but some degree of caution about the deal also seems sensible.

One imagines that, despite his quality as a footballer, there’d be a few Man Utd fans who wouldn’t mind seeing the back of Garnacho this January.

Alejandro Garnacho could be a risky signing for Chelsea

Chelsea have a good policy of signing the world’s best young players, and on ability alone there’s no doubt that Garnacho fits the bill.

Still, the west London giants will also need to ensure they’re bringing in the right kinds of characters and personalities, and that’s perhaps where there are one or two doubts about the 20-year-old.

Garnacho made a bright start to life in the United first-team when he first broke into the side, but his form has dipped considerably this season, and he’s often looked disinterested and failed to work hard enough on the pitch.

Chelsea could probably do without that kind of character coming in to their team, especially as they’re not exactly short of attacking midfielders and wingers as it is.

Enzo Maresca already has Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke to choose from in that area of the pitch, so it’s not clear how Garnacho would fit in anyway.

Napoli might make more sense as a destination for Garnacho, where he could replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following his recent departure to Paris Saint-Germain.