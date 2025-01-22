Agreement reached: Man United star closer to finalising transfer as deal progressing

Alejandro Garnacho could be set to leave Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli ahead of what could be a major January transfer.

The Argentina international seems to have taken a step closer to leaving Man Utd for a big move to Serie A, though a club-to-club agreement is still required.

That’s according to Fichajes, who add that negotiations are progressing well over this deal, even if Napoli’s offer is still slightly below what the Red Devils are asking for.

Garnacho has been strongly linked with both Napoli and Chelsea by Fabrizio Romano as well, with the Italian journalist posting this earlier today on X…

??? Napoli’s opening bid for Alejandro Garnacho worth €50m package add-ons included; Man United want more. Antonio Conte keeps pushing after the call with Garnacho on Friday. ?? Chelsea made contact with United and player side, now deciding internally whether to bid or not. pic.twitter.com/3kMMhAZM5N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2025

Garnacho has mostly been a key player for United, and looks like a promising young talent who could have a big future in the game, though it’s perhaps also easy to see why the club are tempted to cash in on him.

The 20-year-old hasn’t been consistent enough, and, as the Telegraph have alluded to, there are some question marks about his temperament.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer could suit all parties

Even if some United fans will be unsure about selling such a top young player in the middle of the season, it could perhaps end up being for the best for everyone involved.

For United, it gives them money to work with in the transfer market, and a considerable profit on a player previously signed to their academy.

That could then allow Ruben Amorim to invest in other areas, or to replace Garnacho with someone who’d be a better fit for his system.

Meanwhile, it could also be for the best for the player himself, as a fresh start may be just what he needs to revive his career after suffering a dip in form for United this term.

Many other top talents have also struggled at MUFC in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, so Garnacho shouldn’t feel ashamed of also feeling he needs to look elsewhere to get back on track.