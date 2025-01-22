“Great news” – Ex-Man Utd star glad Red Devils ace is leaving as he doesn’t like him “as a person”

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford celebrate in Manchester United's win over Barnsley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has admitted he doesn’t like Alejandro Garnacho and is glad to see that he could be leaving the club.

The Argentina international has suffered a bit of a dip in form this season, despite previously looking like an exciting young talent when he first broke into the first-team at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has been linked with Chelsea and Napoli, though there have also been checks made on the player’s temperament, according to the Telegraph.

“What the f**k is he doing?!” Which former Liverpool star says he was ready to “kill” Luis Suarez after training ground incident?

It seems well established that there are some issues with Garnacho’s personality, and Parker has just fuelled that fire by slamming the player very publicly.

The former Red Devils ace has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of the way the 20-year-old conducts himself, and that he’s now just hoping to see him move to Chelsea for big money.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer to Chelsea would be good news for Manchester United

Discussing the Garnacho links with BonusCodeBets, as quoted by Goal, Parker said: “I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player.

“He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well.

“Why should he change just by going to London? He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on.

“Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon.”