Offer prepared: Manchester United lining up significant bid for €35m-rated attacker

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a big bid for the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz.
The Morocco international, who previously had a spell at United’s rivals Manchester City as a youngster, has not quite established himself as a regular at the Bernabeu in recent times.
Still, Diaz has shown some promise when he has been able to play, while he also shone during a three-year loan spell at AC Milan.
Valued at €35m, as per Transfermarkt, it now looks like Diaz is attracting strong interest from Man Utd, who are seemingly prepared to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Red Devils are enduring a very poor season, currently sitting in the bottom half of the table after some dire results, so change is urgently needed this January.
Is Brahim Diaz the answer for Manchester United?
Diaz could be a useful option for United to consider, with the versatile attacker likely to come to Old Trafford with a point to prove after failing to get much playing time this season.
One imagines Diaz might also feel he has unfinished business in England after failing to make the grade at City, so that could give him big motivation to shine for their inner-city rivals.
With Alejandro Garnacho being linked with Chelsea and Napoli, as per the Telegraph and other sources, it could make sense for a similar style of attacking player to come in this month.
Diaz wouldn’t necessarily be a guaranteed hit, but MUFC could do a lot worse than at least trying a move if he’s available, as they cannot continue with their current crop of attacking players.
Even if Garnacho stays, he hasn’t been that consistent, while others like Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are also all having pretty poor seasons.
Napoli seem desperate for Garnacho, whilst (in my opinion) I think it foolish to sell him.
That said, if they are so desperate, he should be offered to Napoli in exchange for Victor Osimhen and £10,million (the sum it would take to release him from his current loan deal).
Meanwhile, Barcelona want Marcus Rashford. A swap offer should be explored whereby Rashford is sold to Barcelona, whilst United are able to sign one of
Alejandro Balde – 21 year old left back
Ronald Araujo – 25 year old centre back
Jules Kounde – 26 year old centre back
A win Win for United, getting rid of Rashford and buying in quality additions
Honestly, you need to stop smoking crack there is no way that Napoli would consider an exchange Garnacho for Victor Osimhen and £10 million. Plus, you’d be lucky to get £25 million for Rashford at the moment. And that’s been nice. Never mind Barcelona swapping him for Alejandro Balde Ronald Araujo or Jules Kounde.