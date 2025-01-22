Exclusive: Manchester United under pressure to lower star’s £30m asking price

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford talking during Manchester United's game against Everton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently struggling to find buyers for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and may have to lower their £30million asking price, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have stated that there is a very real possibility of Casemiro staying with Man Utd for the rest of the season unless they are more realistic with their demands.

Despite links with Besiktas, CaughtOffside have been told that the Turkish club are not currently considering this deal, with the only concrete interest coming from clubs in the Saudi Pro League at the moment.

One issue with Casemiro is that his high wages also mean European clubs are reluctant to move for him, with Saudi Arabia looking the most realistic destination for him unless he also lowers his demands.

Casemiro transfer proving a problem for Manchester Unite

It’s very clear that United need to make sales this January if they are to be able to afford new signings as well, so offloading a high earner like Casemiro makes sense as a priority.

The 32-year-old has mostly flopped during his time at Old Trafford, so there’s little reason for Ruben Amorim to keep him around for any longer.

Casemiro was once one of the very finest midfielders in world football, enjoying a hugely successful career at Real Madrid.

Now, however, he’s been past his best for some time, and it looks like MUFC made a big mistake signing him when they did.

It remains to be seen if a solution can be found this January, but fans will no doubt hope that a sale for Casemiro can end up going through, freeing up the club to get other deals done.

For now, however, the feeling is that Casemiro’s chances of staying for a few more months have only grown.