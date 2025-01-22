Cesare Casadei of Chelsea shakes hands with Daniel Cleary of Shamrock Rovers at the end of the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are always busy when the transfer window comes around and this January it appears that Cesare Casadei will soon be on his way out of the club.

Fabrizio Romano predicted Casadei’s future earlier in the month, and as far back as a month ago one La Liga side were hunting Casadei’s signature.

It hasn’t been the happiest of times for the 22-year-old Italian at Stamford Bridge that’s for sure.

Cesare Casadei will leave Chelsea this month

According to transfermarkt, the player has only made six appearances this season, totalling 424 minutes – and none of those have come in the Premier League.

It’s no wonder that both club and player consider it to be for the best that he moves on.

Lazio were known to be very keen on Casadei’s services, however, CaughtOffside sources can reveal that Torino have jumped ahead in the race to land him.

Il Toro have already made an offer of €13m as well as including a significant sell-on clause that entitles Chelsea to a percentage of any future transfer fee for the player.

That’s believed to be enough to convince the Blues to allow Torino to open talks with Casadei, despite AC Milan, Monza, PSV, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Fiorentina, and Juventus all registering their interest.

Torino the most likely destination for Cesare Casadei

Torino’s coach views Casadei as a key player to strengthen the team’s midfield, and sources understand that the player is keen to shake hands on a deal after being seduced by the club’s push for him.

Whilst the package to the player hasn’t been made public at this stage, the fact that he will be playing regular football again is a clear enough reason to depart the West London outfit.

Like many others at the club Casadei was frozen out by Enzo Maresca, but he’s young enough to put his sojourn to the Blues down to experience and learn from it.