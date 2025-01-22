£70m Chelsea transfer deal currently on hold, two PL clubs enquire about the situation

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Guiu of Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Guiu of Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly sticking to their £70million asking price for French forward Christopher Nkunku, with a potential move to Bayern Munich currently on hold.

Nkunku has struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously impressing a great deal at former club RB Leipzig and looking like he’d be an exciting addition for the Blues.

It now seems Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Nkunku for the right price, but that’s perhaps proving a little complicated.

According to Sky Sports, a deal with Bayern is on hold for now, though the report adds that two Premier League clubs have also enquired about the 27-year-old’s situation.

Christopher Nkunku transfer could be worth the gamble for top clubs

Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea

Even if Nkunku hasn’t quite shown his best form during his time at Chelsea, he’s also done quite well with rather limited playing time in west London.

This also follows the France international picking up a very bad injury not long after first joining, so it could be that there’s still a quality player there who’s ready to show what he can do.

Bayern already have quality attacking players like Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala to choose from, so there’s not necessarily much need for Nkunku as well, or at least not for as much as £70m.

It’s not clear which English clubs have asked about the former Leipzig man, but it’s easy to imagine he could do a job for Arsenal or Manchester United right now.

The Gunners have injuries in attack and have struggled to put the ball into the back of the net in recent games, while the Red Devils also urgently need to replace misfiring trio Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Nkunku might be a bit of a gamble that won’t come cheap, but January isn’t an easy time to do business and he looks like he could be a good opportunity on the market.

