Chelsea offered 26-year-old in surprise loan deal

Douglas Luiz and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Julian Finney, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the somewhat surprising loan signing of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to Simon Phillips.

The 26-year-old only left Aston Villa to join Juventus a few months ago, having previously shone in his time in the Premier League.

Luiz looked like he’d surely be a fine signing for Juve, but it hasn’t worked out well for the Brazil international so far, and he could make a speedy exit from the club.

Chelsea already have a strong midfield with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but they’ve now also been offered the chance to sign Luiz on loan, according to Phillips.

Even if a signing in that position probably won’t be a priority for Chelsea, it could be tempting to at least take a chance on a temporary deal for a quality player who’s proven himself in English football.

Douglas Luiz is being linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City

The report also notes that Luiz could return to his former club Man City, and that might make more sense for him as there’s an obvious role there to fill in for the injured Rodri.

The Spain international has proven a huge loss for Pep Guardiola’s side, and a loan deal until he returns could be the ideal way to solve that problem.

Still, it looks like Chelsea could be in the conversation as well, so this will be an interesting story to keep an eye on.

We could yet see a busy January for Chelsea, who are also continuing to consider a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to the Telegraph and others.

Meanwhile, there could also be high-profile departures, with Sky Sports reporting on Christopher Nkunku being available for around £70million, though talks with Bayern Munich have apparently stalled.