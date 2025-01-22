Exclusive: Everton make approach for Sporting CP winger with 18 months left on contract

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 09: Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Sporting CP and Arsenal FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 9, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP is liked by Everton

Everton have asked about the conditions of signing Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal.

The Tottenham academy graduate was left out of his side’s travelling squad to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League. We understand that he has a rocky relationship with head coach Rui Borges, which has led to a reduction in game-time.

Sporting are open to selling him for €12 million, with 35% of the value going to Tottenham, his former club. If he is not sold in January, the club plans to sell him at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old – whose contract is up in June 2026 – left Spurs to join Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2019, where he scored 20 goals in 95 games. In 2022 he transferred to Sporting for €7.5 million with Bruno Gaspar and Geny Catamo heading in the opposite direction,

Edwards has an impressive record of 24 goals and 26 assists in 120 matches for Sporting, but his game time has seriously diminished this season, playing just 346 minutes in all competitions.

Conrad Harder, who’s reportedly liked by Chelsea, and Geovany Quenda, previously linked to Manchester United have been selected ahead of the Englishman.

Everton look to loan market for winter window

Lyon's Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah hits a shot
Lyon’s Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah won’t join Everton (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah is not likely to join Everton despite extensive links to the Toffees this January window. A transfer for the Ghana international fell through in the summer before Everton rekindled their interest in the attacker.

It comes after CaughtOffside’s exclusive that Everton are preparing to hold talks with Chelsea about potential loan moves for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell.

Dewsbury-Hall’s time at Chelsea hasn’t lived up to expectations since his summer move from Leicester City, where he reunited with his former head coach, Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Chilwell has had a quiet season so far, playing just 45 minutes in total, which was a brief cameo during Chelsea’s 5-0 League Cup win over Barrow. Everton would need to free up space in their loan allocation to see any deal come to fruition.

