“No doubts” – Manchester United “will sign” key target, says Fabrizio Romano

Lamine Yamal in action against Alvaro Carreras (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United will sign a new left wing-back this January, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano on X.

Posting via his official account this afternoon, Romano made it clear there were no doubts about the Red Devils strengthening in that position, which has long been reported as one of their priorities for this window.

New United manager Ruben Amorim has an obvious issue on the left-hand side, with the Portuguese tactician favouring the use of wing-backs, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both looking like poor choices for that kind of role, both due to their respective playing styles, and ongoing fitness issues…

?? Manchester United will sign a new LWB, no doubts. Talks for Patrick Dorgu continue after €27m bid rejected. Lecce insist on €40m fee as they’re aware of Napoli interest for July. United also have more options in list including Alvaro Carreras with €18m buy back clause. pic.twitter.com/7Xc4yb4pFE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2025

As Romano notes, United have options as they continue to work on a signing in that position, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu mentioned several times as a top target recently.

On top of that, Romano has also named Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras as an option for MUFC, noting that the Premier League giants have a buy-back clause they can use to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Who would be Manchester United’s ideal left wing-back signing?

Dorgu and Carreras both look like they could be fine additions for United, as they are two young players with attacking qualities and energy on that left flank.

It seems, however, that Dorgu won’t come cheap, so perhaps using the buy-back clause for Carreras would be the smarter option for the club.

Amorim will presumably know Carreras pretty well from his time managing in Portugal, but it still seems that Dorgu is emerging as the preferred option.

Things can change quickly though, especially as Give Me Sport have also cast some doubts over Dorgu, linking him as a target for Tottenham as well as for United.