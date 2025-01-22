NORWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring their third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on January 11, 2025 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United made a last-minute attempt to sign Julio Enciso from Brighton and Hove Albion with the view of potentially stealing him from Ipswich Town.

That’s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who report that United made a last-minute attempt for him as a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, who could be making the move to Napoli.

The outlet has stated that Atalanta had been in the mix for Enciso, too. Brighton are willing to let leave the youngster leave on loan this month, but now he’s seemingly heading to Suffolk.

But United, as well Valencia and Borussia Dortmund were also in the mix, but missed out to the relegation strugglers.

Brighton preferred to keep him in the Premier League as it will result in him becoming a homegrown player next year after arriving in 2022. It’s reported that Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna has also convinced the midfielder of the move on the phone – and that has appeared to have swung the deal in the club’s favour.

Manchester United make Julio Enciso approach – the details

Journalist Christian Martin ratified the claims, providing details on the matter in a conversation with Paraguay’s Versus as picked up by SportsWitness.

“What I can tell you is that at the last minute of yesterday’s day, a call from Manchester United arrived,” he said.

“Manchester United wanted Julio to be potentially the replacement in case Garnacho goes to Napoli or another club, there are several interested, Garnacho has had a problem with Amorim.

“The situation is not the same in the club that he grew up, Garnacho has been playing for many years as a youth player and immediately came the call from the United board to attempt Julio.

“The answer of the Paraguayan, thank you but no thank you, I want to play. Julio turns 21 tomorrow, we are already talking about a Paraguayan boy on the other side of the world in the most competitive league that is fighting for his future and really say no to Borussia Dortmund, say no to Manchester United, say no to Valencia, prioritise that, playing, he wants to play from the start.”