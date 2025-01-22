Marcus Rashford could be reunited with disgraced Man United ace with 15 G/A in 18 games

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Football is a funny old game sometimes, and Man United’s Marcus Rashford could be set for a reunion with disgraced former Red Devils winger, Mason Greenwood.

Barcelona have agreed terms with Rashford, and Ruben Amorim had already outlined his position on Rashford not long after dropping him from the squad.

It’s clear there’s no way back for him at the Theatre of Dreams.

Marcus Rashford could team up with Mason Greenwood

Whether it’s a clash of personalities or an attitude problem from the England international hasn’t been made public, but the Portuguese’s very public humiliation of his winger says everything.

Another Man United winger who suffered public humiliation was Mason Greenwood.

Cleared of all charges made against him, he was, nevertheless, hounded out of the club by the weight of public opinion.

Now plying his trade in France with Marseille, the 23-year-old has been a revelation.

According to WhoScored, he has a sensational 15 goal or assist contributions in 18 games this season.

Evidently, the talent that the Red Devils knew he had is now flourishing in Ligue Un, which is exactly where Rashford could be ending up if rumours are correct.

L’Equipe note that the French giants have made enquiries to understand the precise financial position, and decide whether they can afford to execute the deal.

Man United need Marcus Rashford off the books

From Amorim and United’s point of view, they won’t care if it’s Barcelona, Marseille or frankly anyone else who signs Rashford, just as long as they can get the player off their books this month.

The thought of the player having to stay at the club with his tail between his legs and unable to make any contribution or impact on the pitch would be a more than embarrassing end to the saga for all concerned.

Therefore, it’s in everyone’s interests that Rashford finds a new home, and quickly.