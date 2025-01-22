Loic Bade looks on prior to the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

After having sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce, Aston Villa are hunting for a central defensive replacement before the closure of the January transfer window, and they have identified Sevilla’s Loic Bade as a player of interest.

CaughtOffside sources have indicated that the Villains have been tracking Bade for some while, and certainly before Carlos’ sale, however, the Monchi connection hasn’t been enough to sway things in the Premier League side’s favour to this point.

Aston Villa want Loic Bade by the end of January

That may be something to do with how far apart both clubs are on a valuation.

The La Liga side have a €60m release clause on their player, whilst Villa’s first offer is a paltry €21m plus €4m in variables.

Though sources have suggested that an agreement is likely to be reached before the window closes for business, it seems abundantly clear that Monchi and Unai Emery are going to have to raise the financial stakes if they want to get their man.

“What the f**k is he doing?!” Which former Liverpool star says he was ready to “kill” Luis Suarez after training ground incident?

One thing they’re counting on to bring the price down is Bade’s own desire to want to play in the claret and blue.

CaughtOffside sources have already ascertained that as long as a satisfactory deal between the two clubs can be reached, that personal terms with the 24-year-old will not be a problem.

Loic Bade keen on Premier League switch

It’s set to be a busy couple of weeks for Villa after Unai Emery confirmed Emi Buendia will leave, whilst Chelsea seem determined to sign Jhon Duran.

Another Champions League loss, this time to Monaco, has seen Villa drop hanging onto their top eight place in the competition by their coat-tails.

Depending on how results go, they could find themselves having to battle it out in a play-off to get through to the knockout rounds,

Coupled with a fading Premier League challenge, a freshening up of the squad wouldn’t necessarily be the worst move in the world.