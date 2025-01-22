Miguel Almiron in action for Newcastle United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United is in the mix for Luiz Henrique, a 24-year-old star playing for Botafogo.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who say that though Fiorentina are leading the race to sign him, and that Newcastle face competition from Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Zenit, and even Lyon, despite their financial struggles.

Henrique joined Botafogo last year for €16m after a stint in La Liga with Real Betis. Standing at 6 feet tall, he’s earned six caps for the Brazil national side, and can play on either wing or even up front.

Eddie Howe is looking for a quality upgrade on Miguel Almiron, who has been linked with a move back to America. Other names who could replace the Magpies attacker include Tyler Dibling and Bryan Mbeumo, but they are thought to be too expensive at present.

With just two weeks left in the January transfer window, Newcastle have a narrow time to get some business done.

Where does Martin Dubravka’s future lie?

One man who is set to leave Newcastle is Martin Dubravka. The goalkeeper has reportedly decided to remain at St James’ Park beyond the end of the season.

He had been expected to join Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this month and after Newcastle’s impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Dubravka seemed to wave goodbye to the fans. However, things took a turn after the match, as head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell held talks that led to renewed discussions about the goalkeeper’s future, reports the Daily Mail.

Dubravka has been instrumental in stepping up during Nick Pope’s injury absence, starting the last 10 games, securing nine wins, keeping six clean sheets, and conceding just seven goals.

Although the 36-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, a new contract with improved terms is now on the table, it is thought.