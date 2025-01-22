More contacts expected: Man Utd’s opening offer of €27m “not enough” to get deal done

Ruben Amorim and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Stu Forster, Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United have so far not offered enough for the transfer of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, but further contacts are reportedly expected.

Dorgu is wanted by both Man Utd and Napoli this January after showing great potential during his time in Serie A so far, with a big move looking inevitable for the talented young Denmark international.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on Dorgu’s situation, stating that United have offered €27m for the 20-year-old, which won’t be enough to persuade Lecce to sell, while Napoli could also be one to watch for the player whose asking price is closer to €40m…

??? Manchester United formal bid for Patrick Dorgu was worth €27m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Lecce. Price tag around €40m package as Lecce are also aware of Napoli’s interest for the summer. Dorgu, keen on the move as more contacts are expected between clubs. pic.twitter.com/h01joxs5cJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2025

Dorgu looks like he could be an ideal signing for United in that left wing-back role, and it seems he’s still keen on the move to Old Trafford, according to Romano.

Still, it remains to be seen if the club will come up with the kind of money required to reach an agreement with Lecce.

MUFC aren’t in the best financial situation right now, so it may be that they’ll need to sell someone like Casemiro this winter before being able to meet Lecce’s demands for a top talent like Dorgu.

Players like this are never likely to come cheap, especially as clubs don’t want to lose their main men in the middle of the season.

Still, United surely need to find a way to get this deal done, as Ruben Amorim is badly struggling right now with these players he’s inherited from his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Dorgu would be a better fit for his 3-4-3 system, and a clear upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw on that left-hand side.

Napoli also seem to be in the race for Dorgu, though, and one imagines there’ll be other top clubs keen on the player in the summer if he doesn’t move before the end of this window.