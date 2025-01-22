Tottenham exploring transfer hijack as they have possible edge in race for top Man United target

Tottenham and Manchester United flags (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly exploring the possibility of beating Manchester United to the transfer of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The talented young Denmark international has shone in Serie A and it’s not surprising that he seems to have a lot of clubs interested in him at the moment.

Manchester United and Napoli are among Dorgu’s suitors, but it could be that another club will now come into the equation.

“What the f**k is he doing?!” Which former Liverpool star says he was ready to “kill” Luis Suarez after training ground incident?

That club is Tottenham, according to a report from Give Me Sport, who state that there’s some sense they could have the edge in the race for Dorgu due to United’s poor finances at the moment.

Dorgu has seemingly been admired by Spurs for some time, according to the report, and the north Londoners could do well to try snapping him up as they surely need to strengthen their squad this January.

Patrick Dorgu transfer could be a morale booster for struggling Tottenham

Both United and Tottenham are having really poor seasons by their standards, so it makes sense that both teams seem to be in the market for new signings this winter.

Dorgu might well look at both clubs and question if he’d be right to be joining them as they are right now, but at the same time it would be hard to turn down offers from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is also surely good enough to have a really positive impact for both sides, perhaps breathing new life into their respective campaigns.

Dorgu looks an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s system that makes use of wing-backs, while he also looks like he’d fit in well with the demanding style of play of Ange Postecoglou.

THFC need something to smile about at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if they can spring a nasty surprise onto their rivals here.