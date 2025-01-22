Paul Pogba watches the game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfield ace, Paul Pogba, banned from the game for 18 months for failing a drugs test, has dropped a huge hint as to where he sees himself playing next.

Dwight Yorke has told the Red Devils to re-sign Pogba because he believes the Frenchman, even at almost 32 years of age, is better than all of the other midfielders that are at the club.

Given Ruben Amorim’s penchant for hard work and dedication, it’s highly unlikely that the Portuguese would entertain such a prospect.

Paul Pogba still looking for a new playing destination

Pogba in his pomp might’ve been a different story, but not a player who appears to drift in and out of games and only seems to be up for it in sporadic bursts.

Newcastle United are also credited with an interest in Pogba, but they too have a particular type of work ethic under Eddie Howe.

In any event, neither club is likely to appeal to the French World Cup winner.

Amine : "Tu veux un club qui joue la ligue des champions ?" POGBA : "Bien sûr, on veut toujours être dans les meilleurs clubs" ? pic.twitter.com/OIqyf0X19G — Aminematue TV ?? (@AmineMaTueTV) January 20, 2025

That’s because, according to an interview that he gave on Twitch, he only wants to play for clubs in the Champions League.

Only the Champions League will do for Paul Pogba

The Magpies could well end up in next season’s competition but of course there’s no guarantee, and there’s little likelihood that Man United get into any European competition this season given their current Premier League position (13th) and how poorly they are playing.

The other issue for any interested parties could be one of personal terms.

According to AIScore, he was on £290,000 per week at Man United, and £165,444 at Juventus – before his ban.

If Pogba wants to retain that sort of wage at a new club, it might well limit just where he ends up.