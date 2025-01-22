Talks held: Man Utd star ready to reject two big European clubs if dream transfer doesn’t work out

Marcus Rashford in Manchester United training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would reportedly be ready to turn down two major European clubs to stay at Old Trafford if he doesn’t get his dream move.

Rashford has found himself out of favour at Man Utd since Ruben Amorim took over as manager, and it has seemed for some time that an exit this January was inevitable.

However, it seems Rashford doesn’t necessarily want to rule out staying at the club if he doesn’t get the move he wants, which is to Barcelona.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who state that talks have taken place between Barca and the England international’s agent, though a deal is not done yet.

Rashford’s move to Barcelona could hinge on the Catalan giants offloading players first, but it seems the 27-year-old wouldn’t accept alternative offers.

Marcus Rashford ready to reject Borussia Dortmund and Marseille

According to the report, Rashford also has interest from Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, but he’d be prepared to reject those clubs and stay at United if he doesn’t manage to get his preferred move to the Nou Camp.

If this happens, it would be interesting to see how the rest of the season played out for Rashford, who might have to put up with a lot of time on the bench or perhaps even out of the MUFC squad altogether.

Amorim clearly doesn’t have much room for Rashford, which is saying something when the team isn’t exactly blessed with attacking talent.

Antony, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have all been poor for United, while Alejandro Garnacho has also struggled with consistency this season and is another player being linked with a move away.

Rashford perhaps shouldn’t be too picky about clubs like Dortmund and Marseille as he surely needs to avoid another six months without playing and get back to trying to revive his career as soon as possible.