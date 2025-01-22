Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Alex Pantling, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are not willing to sell Matheus Cunha this winter window despite extensive interest from clubs, according to reports.

The Midlands outfit are unfazed by the myriad of interest in the Brazilian and are not prepared to listen to offers for their star player.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan who wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Despite interest by Nottingham Forest and Arsenal – I understand Matheus Cunha is NOT for sale and not expected to leave Wolves in January. New contract was about rewarding his recent form – no impact on his immediate future & Wolves relaxed about the situation.”

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been in great form for Wolves since joining. He netted 14 goals last season – including a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. This term the attacker has notched up 10 goals and 4 assists in 21 Premier League appearances. taking his tally for Wolves to 25 goals and 12 assists.

This has led to reported interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and the Blues.

Matheus Cunha’s price tag revealed

Ben Jacobs shared an update on Cunha’s situation. The reporter did state that Arsenal are in contact with the player’s agents over a possible move.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Matheus Cunha is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing new financial terms. Parties still discussing a release clause, and potentially two different numbers based on Wolves staying up and/or going down.

“Cunha has been offered an important pay rise, and even with a new long-term deal, Wolves would be understanding of Cunha’s desire to leave for the right opportunity in future windows.

“Arsenal are currently in contact with Cunha’s camp, but talks only informal at this stage. Wolves still don’t wish to sell in January and that position will only change with a crazy offer, likely in excess of £80m.

“Wolves planning with Cunha for the second half of the season, but Arsenal do remain alert to the opportunity.”