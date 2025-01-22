Sky Sports News journalist Lyall Thomas has stated that the Whites, Norwich City, and West Bromwich Albion, are eyeing Geubbels as a potential solution.

Leeds are in a tight title race with Sheffield United. They sit two points behind their Yorkshire rivals but have a game in hand. Despite being the Championship’s top scorers with 51 goals after 27 games, head coach Daniel Farke is lacking in firepower upfront.

Mateo Joseph has struggled to lead the line effectively, scoring just two goals in 27 appearances. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford, the club veteran, has reportedly asked to leave the club after failing to start any of the last 10 matches.

Geubbels is a 23-year-old striker in the Swiss Super League where he’s scored six goals in 13 games for St. Gallen this season.

He had joined St. Gallen in January 2023 as a free agent after leaving AS Monaco. Standing at 6ft1, he is known for his power and athleticism. A product of Lyon’s prestigious academy, Geubbels struggled to establish himself in the senior team but remains a player with significant potential.

A £62 million former Arsenal target

Back in 2018, Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Geubbels, with Lyon valuing him at an eye-watering £62.5 million. Monaco ultimately secured his signature, viewing him as a future star of European football.

However, injuries and limited opportunities hindered his progress in Ligue 1 and he left the club.

With Leeds already boasting exciting young talents like Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto, but the latter Gnonto has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, which could make strengthening the squad even more urgent as the club chases promotion to the Premier League.