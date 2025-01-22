SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Tyler Dibling of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brentford FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Southampton have reportedly set a £55 million price tag on Tyler Dibling as the Premier League strugglers look to put off interested clubs.

The Saints bottom of the league table after a woeful season so far – but one of their bright sparks has come by the way of the teenager.

Newcastle are thought to be keen on the attacker, but now Sky Sports report that Chelsea are also at the table too.

Journalist Lyall Thomas reported on Wednesday evening: “Southampton would not entertain offers of any less than £55m at least for Tyler Dibling this month; as #AstonVilla, #Chelsea and #Tottenham all continue to monitor the 18yo’s progress at #SaintsFC.”

It’s been a breakout season for Dibling. He has started making a name for himself at Southampton after a brief stint at Chelsea in 2022, where he made just two appearances for their academy.

He was offered approximately £3,000 per week to remain at St. Mary’s, but Chelsea’s higher offer lured him away.

However, the Exeter-born attacker – who is also liked by Manchester United – struggled to fit in at the West London club and following just a handful of appearances for the Blues’ youth side, talks were in place to bring him back to Southampton once more.

According to The Athletic last month, some senior figures at Saints initially expressed concerns. The club were worried about the message it might send to other academy players if the club welcomed back someone who left and then chose to return.

But Matt Hale, Southampton’s academy director at the time, wanted the best players at the club so pushed them to offer him a contract on much-reduced wages – and he signed it.

Tyler Dibling transfer: Why did the 18-year-old sensation leave Southampton?

Dave Horseman, an academy coach at the club at the time of Dibling’s return, praised the teenager’s attitude. He said: “When I knew he was coming back, I sat all the U21s and U18s down and explained what was happening.

“When he came back from Chelsea, he went to the U18s. He had to earn the right to come back. He never moaned, at least not to us, and looking back, when you put the pieces together, he showed he is a strong character.

“He had to suck it up and go again, and I am sure Tyler felt awkward as anything when he came back.”