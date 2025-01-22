Some Tottenham players are complaining about Ange Postecoglou’s training methods

Son Heung-min and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Some of Tottenham’s players are reportedly complaining about the demanding training methods of manager Ange Postecoglou amid the team’s poor run of form.

It’s been a nightmare first half of the season for Spurs, who are all the way down in 15th in the Premier League table, just eight points above the relegation zone.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to pressure mounting on Postecoglou, with the Australian tactician seeming to struggle to get this team firing as they did when he first took over.

It now looks like some Tottenham players are unhappy with the demanding nature of Postecoglou’s training methods, according to the Daily Mail as they report on the former Celtic manager’s future.

This doesn’t make for great reading for Postecoglou, though there may also be reasons that he’s safe in his job for now.

Ange Postecoglou is struggling, but who could replace him as Tottenham manager?

The Mail suggest that there don’t currently look like being many realistic targets for Tottenham to replace Postecoglou, even if the north Londoners could benefit from making a change.

The report names Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola as possible candidates, but it’s far from certain that they’d leave their current jobs for a struggling Spurs side in the middle of the season.

One other thing in Tottenham’s favour at the moment is that they could still make it to the Carabao Cup final.

Despite the team’s clear issues, they do hold a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, so there might still be a chance of silverware this season.

Still, Liverpool have the home leg to come and will likely still fancy their chances of turning that tie around against a team that have been so poor in the league throughout the campaign so far.