Edson Alvarez of West Ham United is challenged by Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Man United want a new left-wing back at the club with Luke Shaw’s days at the club seemingly numbered, and a new favourite for the position, Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, has emerged.

The likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Milos Kerkez and Patrick Dorgu have been mentioned in dispatches, but according to The I Paper, it appears that Mitchell has jumped ahead of them all.

Ruben Amorim’s dressing room outburst has left every Man United player in no doubt whatsoever what’s required if they want to ensure they’re still playing for the club under his tutelage.

Tyrick Mitchell set for Man United switch

One £82m Man United misfit is close to a loan deal out of the club and will therefore likely be saved from a half season of hell if the Red Devils poor form continues.

In any event, Amorim has a real chance in the current transfer window to make his mark and to start shaping the starting XI and the squad more generally into the type of unit he can best work with.

Though his time at United has been far from ideal, his belief in sticking to his principles has to be admired.

Amorim’s new era could include Tyrick Mitchell

How many times have we seen managers adapt their usual way of working to fit the make-up of a squad that they inherit. Where Amorim wins is his strength of character in saying ‘my way or no way.’

If the United hierarchy back him through the current sticky patch and give him the time he needs to bring his own players in, there’s no reason why United can’t go from strength to strength under the 39-year-old.

Tyrick Mitchell could therefore be set to be one of the first building blocks of the new era at the club.