West Ham set to sign super striker instead of Duran

West Ham United reportedly look set to seal the transfer of Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto instead of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

It was widely reported earlier this week that the Hammers had a mammoth £57m bid for Duran turned down by Villa, while the Colombia international has also been linked with Chelsea.

Duran would undoubtedly be a fine signing for West Ham after his impressive form at Villa Park, but it could simply be too expensive to be realistic for Graham Potter’s side right now.

Instead, it seems that Alberto is now being strongly linked with West Ham by Football Insider, who suggest the talented 23-year-old could be available for just £20m.

Yuri Alberto transfer looks a potential bargain for West Ham

Alberto has a prolific record for Corinthians, and also has past experience of playing in Europe after a spell at Zenit Saint Petersburg, though of course the step up to Premier League football could be a big challenge for him.

The Brazil international would need to hit the ground running as well, with West Ham desperate to add more goals to their side after a poor first half of the season, and with serious injuries to both Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham fans will hope someone can come in and give their team a boost in the second half of the season, and if Alberto can be brought in on the cheap that would be a bonus.

WHUFC have other areas they could probably do with strengthening after such inconsistent performances all over the pitch, but adding more goals also makes sense as a top priority right now.