Villa star could leave despite performance vs. Monaco after Emery admission

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, speaks to Youri Tielemans
Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, speaks to Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Aston Villa were unable to overcome Monaco in the Champions League despite a decent performance, and Unai Emery has hinted at a possible transfer in the wake of a defeat which leaves his side having to win their last game – and hoping results elsewhere go for them – in order to automatically qualify for the knockout rounds.

West Ham have failed to land Jhon Duran despite making a club record bid of £57m, as Emery digs his heels in over certain players.

Villa are pushing to land Loic Bade to help their bid to surge back on the Premier League in the second half of the campaign, evidencing that the stronger the squad, the better chance the club have of ending the season in the Champions League positions once more.

Unai Emery readying himself for last-minute transfer whirlwind

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, speaks to a member of the coaching staff
Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, speaks to a member of the coaching staff during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 training session at Bodymoor Heath. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Ever since Emery took over at the club, they’ve gone from strength to strength, albeit they could do with a handful of new faces about the place to ensure competition for places.

One player who could be on the way out of the club despite a decent personal performance against Monaco is Emi Buendia.

In the wake of that match, Emery hinted at the same.

Striker set to agree five-year deal with Aston Villa!

“Of course, I am very happy with a lot of players. Today, especially with Emi Buendia,” he told reporters, including representatives from CaughtOffside.

Emi Buendia could leave Villa says Unai Emery

“He has the option to leave but today we needed him and he played fantastic with his qualities, fantastic mentality and fantastic with his commitment with the squad.”

More Stories / Latest News
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans
Agent confirms Leicester star is in negotiations to leave the club
Ao Tanaka of Leeds United is challenged by Kellen Fisher and Jack Stacey of Norwich City
Ex-PGMOL chief claims Leeds player should be banned
Tyler Dibling of Southampton has a headed shot deflected by Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United.
Sources: West Ham up against it in £55m battle to land talented 18-year-old

There’s still time to get deals over the line, though it isn’t clear at this point how much interest there has been in the 28-year-old attacking midfielder.

If he can get the guarantees he needs regarding playing time, there’s a chance that he could stay at Villa Park, though he does appear to be down the pecking order at present.

More Stories Emi Buendia Unai Emery

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Having watched the total rubbish at Monaco it’s a wonder that anyone would want to sign.
    Now that Badé has said no we are fast running out of time but It’s abundantly clear that we desperately need new players who are prepared to give 100% for the shirt unlike the majority that didn’t turn up in Monaco, it was a disgrace just two players showing a bit of effort Cash and Buendia and I think both may leave let’s be honest we are a complete shambles

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.