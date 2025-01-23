Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell and Noni Madueke of Chelsea interact during a pitch inspection prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match against Newcastle United (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

When the transfer window comes around Chelsea are always busy, and this January it appears that Ben Chilwell will be on the move to Italian giants, Juventus.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Chelsea’s transfer plans this winter, Juve have stepped up their attempts to sign Renato Veiga, and will then follow that up with a late window move for England international, Chilwell.

Ben Chilwell could move to Juventus

Everton are also looking at Chilwell, and Leicester want to re-sign the left-back given that it appears he has no future whatsoever in West London.

Indeed, so far in the 2024/25 campaign, he’s managed just one 45 minute appearance – in the Carabao Cup – per transfermarkt.

Sources have advanced that, somewhat unsurprisingly, personal terms are not expected to be an issue for Chilwell who is understood to want to end his Chelsea hell as soon as possible.

He has been put on the transfer list for £25m but the Blues could accept as low as £20m from interested parties.

Chelsea offered 26-year-old in surprise deal

The transfer of Andrea Cambiaso is expected over the coming days by the Bianconeri, and that would pave the way for Thiago Motta to quickly ensure that he has a suitably experienced replacement to come straight in.

Lots of interest in Ben Chilwell

There is significant interest elsewhere too, with sources also indicating that all of Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Napoli, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stuttgart, Bournemouth and AC Milan are maintaining a watching brief at the moment.

If there’s any chance whatsoever that a move to Turin for Chilwell doesn’t happen, he clearly won’t be short of offers this month.

Though he might be a little rusty from the amount of time that he’s spent on the sidelines, the full-back’s diligence in keeping as fit as possible in training should serve him well in Serie A, a league famed for being that much slower than the ‘100 miles an hour’ Premier League.