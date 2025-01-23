Photo: YouTube/Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared an exciting Chelsea update regarding their pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues are among clubs interested in signing the United attacker who the club are looking to selling this month.

Napoli are also said to very keen on signing him and have reportedly already made an opening bid worth €50m for the Argentine.

Tottenham are also reportedly interested in signing him and have reportedly lodged a concrete enquiry for the 20-year-old and are said to be prepared to test United’s resolve with a £60m.

Fabrizio Romano drops Alejandro Garnacho update

And as per the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made contact with Man United today and are now preparing an opening bid of their own.

This update came after Garnacho was named in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI against Rangers earlier tonight.

Reporting on X, Romano stated:

“Alejandro Garnacho starts for Man United tonight in Europa League. Meanwhile, Chelsea have made contact with Man United today preparing opening bid for the Argentinian winger.”

Garnacho joined Manchester United in 2020 from Atletico Madrid’s youth setup for a modest €465,000. Since then, he has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.

This season, he has tallied eight goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, contributing to an overall record of 23 goals and 14 assists in 119 first-team appearances and 46 goals & 25 assists across all levels.

Despite his contributions on the pitch, the player’s relationship with manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly been strained. Amorim is said to have been unimpressed with the youngster’s attitude, even dropping him for a game earlier last month.

He has also come under criticism from former United defender Paul Parker who recently admitted he doesn’t like Garnacho as a person and is glad to see that he could be leaving the club.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Garnacho is far from straightforward, with Napoli particularly determined to secure the winger. The Serie A giants, having recently sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, are eager to replace their star player and reportedly see Garnacho as an ideal fit.

With the January transfer window approaching its final week, it remains to be seen who wins the race to sign him.