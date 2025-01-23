(Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images) / (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

West Ham’s decision to part ways with Julen Lopetegui earlier this month has been a welcome development for some players, including French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo was reported to be unhappy at the club after falling out with the former manager. He had a big row with Lopetegui and even threatened to leave the club unless the Hammers sack the Spaniard.

But Lopetegui’s exit has sparked optimism for a fresh start under newly appointed boss Graham Potter.

The Hammers endured a disappointing first half of the Premier League season, picking up just 23 points from 20 games. With nine defeats leaving them languishing in 14th place, the club opted for a managerial shake-up to stabilise their campaign.

Potter’s appointment has injected renewed hope into the squad. Known for his tactical flexibility and ability to develop players, the former Brighton and Chelsea manager is expected to revitalise the team’s fortunes. He picked up his first win as Hammers’ new boss against Fulham last week.

However, the report from Claret & Hugh claims that he has been left gutted to not be available to take a starring role in Potter’s team due to an injury which is expected to keep him out for 5 weeks.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s difficult start to life at West Ham

Todibo, who joined West Ham on loan from Nice last summer, has had a mixed spell in East London. The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, starting in eight Premier League matches.

While his opportunities have been limited, he has shown glimpses of the talent that once earned him moves to clubs like Barcelona and Schalke.

Todibo’s progress has been hindered by an injury that has kept him out of the last three games. Reports suggest he is expected to miss another five weeks, leaving him unable to feature in Potter’s early matches as manager.

Despite his current injury setback, Todibo is optimistic about his role under Potter. The new manager’s reputation for developing players could provide the perfect environment for the Frenchman to thrive. West Ham’s €40 million obligation to buy clause in his loan deal shows the club’s belief in his potential to become a cornerstone of their defence.

Once fit, Todibo is expected to play a key role in Potter’s system. His composure on the ball and defensive versatility align with the style of play Potter has successfully implemented at previous clubs.

For Todibo, Potter’s arrival represents an opportunity to reignite his West Ham career and establish himself as a pivotal figure in the club’s bid to climb the Premier League table.