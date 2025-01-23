(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) / (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are actively looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they aim to maintain their push for direct promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit atop the Championship table with a narrow one-point lead, and manager Daniel Farke is keen to reinforce his side during this pivotal stage of the season.

Leeds United want to sign Mike Tresor this month

One standout target on Leeds’ radar is Burnley winger Mike Tresor. According to Voetbal Nieuws, Leeds face stiff competition from Anderlecht, KAA Gent, and Ajax for the 25-year-old Belgian’s signature.

Tresor joined Burnley last summer in an €18 million move, signing a contract that runs until 2028. However, his debut season at Turf Moor has been marred by injuries, with the winger missing the first half of the campaign and sitting out 30 games in total.

Despite these setbacks, Burnley is reportedly open to parting ways with Tresor, whose struggles have limited his impact on Vincent Kompany’s squad.

While Tresor’s Burnley stint has been challenging, his previous form underscores his potential to make a difference.

During the 2022–23 Jupiler Pro League season, he delivered an extraordinary campaign for Genk, scoring eight goals and providing 24 assists in 39 league appearances. His assist tally set a new record for the Belgian top flight, earning him the coveted Belgian Footballer of the Year award. He currently enjoys a brilliant goal contribution record of 33 goals and 55 assists across all competitions and levels.

Leeds reportedly view him as a creative force capable of unlocking defences and injecting dynamism into their attack.

The Whites already possess a wealth of talent in wide areas, with Daniel James, Manor Solomon, Wilfried Gnonto, and Largie Ramazani competing for places. However, Tresor’s addition could offer Leeds a unique edge, particularly given his ability to rack up assists and deliver in crucial moments.

Leeds manager looking to bolster squad to push for promotion

Manager Daniel Farke understands the importance of squad depth and creative firepower as the team battles to secure automatic promotion. They have been linked with several players so far this window, including Oxford United’s Tyler Goodrham, as well as Tottenham’s valuable veteran Ben Davies.

Adding him would not only provide an extra option on the wing but also add a proven playmaker who can contribute directly to goals.

As Leeds face competition from European giants like Ajax and Belgian clubs, the race to secure Tresor’s services promises to heat up.

For now, the Whites remain firmly in the hunt, determined to solidify their squad and ensure their return to the Premier League.