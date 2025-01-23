Newcastle linked with incredible midfield swap deal with European giants involving Sandro Tonali

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United find themselves at the center of a fascinating transfer rumour, with Juventus reportedly exploring a blockbuster swap deal involving Sandro Tonali and Douglas Luiz.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants are keen to bring Tonali back to Serie A, offering Luiz as part of an exchange that could significantly reshape both clubs’ midfield dynamics.

However, it is stated that convincing the player to join Juventus could prove to be difficult given his current form in the Premier League. That said, higher wages could be a significant factor to lure him away due to the Magpies’ competitive wages structure.

Juventus was Sandro Tonali in swap deal with Newcastle

Sandro Tonali, currently under contract at Newcastle until 2028, has been a crucial figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield this season.

The 24-year-old Italian has made 25 appearances in all competitions, contributing two goals and two assists, and has formed a formidable partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Juventus’ interest in Tonali comes as no surprise, given their admiration for the midfielder dating back to his AC Milan days. The Bianconeri see him as a potential solution to their midfield issues.

In exchange, Juventus are willing to offer Douglas Luiz, who joined the Turin-based club from Aston Villa last summer.

However, the Brazilian has struggled to find his footing in Serie A, managing just three league starts and failing to replicate the form that made him a standout at Villa Park.

During his time in the Premier League, Luiz amassed 175 appearances, contributing 20 goals and 18 assists. While his stint in Italy has been underwhelming, his experience in English football could make him an attractive option for Newcastle.

For Juventus, the motivation is clear – to secure a player who could immediately enhance their midfield while offloading Luiz, who has failed to live up to expectations. For Newcastle, however, the potential swap represents a calculated risk.

Tonali’s integral role in Eddie Howe’s system and his growing influence in the squad suggest that letting him go mid-season could disrupt team chemistry. On the other hand, Luiz’s Premier League pedigree offers the potential for immediate impact in a competitive campaign.

Juventus are not the only one keen on a swap deal to sign the midfielder. It has been reported that AC Milan want their old former star back and are willing to offer Newcastle three players in exchange. Despite the links, his agent has recently dismissed a January move away.

As the transfer window approaches its final days, all eyes will be on St. James’ Park to see how this potential midfield swap develops.