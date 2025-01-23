Agent confirms Leicester star is in negotiations to leave the club

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans following the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Queens Park Rangers. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Things haven’t gone well for Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City, and moves for the likes of Caleb Okoli in the transfer window will hopefully give the Foxes the boost that they need to move up the Premier League table.

At present, Leicester find themselves two points from safety, and although that’s an easily achievable target to reach, they’ve lost their last seven Premier League games (WhoScored) under the Dutchman.

He won his first match in charge against West Ham United, and then drew the next one against Brighton and Hove Albion, however, he’s lost every match since apart from the 6-2 win over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

Ruud van Nistelrooy hasn’t done well at Leicester

Leicester’s next three games are all away, against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United, before hosting Arsenal and Brentford.

Then comes West Ham to bring things full circle, though he may not even be in position by the time that game comes around.

Martin Keown has already questioned van Nistelrooy’s position, despite the fact that the Leicester board seem to be backing their manager in the January transfer market.

That would suggest the club are willing to trust the Dutchman’s judgment and give him time.

To that end, Tutto Cagliari have claimed that the Serie A side are working on a deal to bring Leicester’s Caleb Okoli to the club.

Caleb Okoli could be sold by Ruud van Nistelrooy

“Yes, for the moment there has been a negotiation,” his agent, Alessandro Barison, is quoted as saying to the outlet.

“Let’s see what happens between now and the end of the market.”

If there’s any doubt whatsoever about van Nistelrooy continuing at the club, then they can’t possibly countenance any deals – incoming or outgoing – being done by him.

That said, with so little time left in the window, the club may have left things too late to bring someone else in, and they’ll be hoping that they can keep their heads above water come the end of the season.