“Amorim’s honesty is welcome” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Man United’s biggest problem says Collymore

A composite image of Jason Wilcox, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ruben Amorim. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images

It would be easy to point the finger of blame at Ruben Amorim for all of Manchester United’s ills, but the truth is that the rot goes much deeper than the new first-team head coach.

The Red Devils continue to plumb the depths and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure as owner is proving that he wasn’t the owner that supporters hoped for.

A number of odd decisions have been made and, as a result, United have become a laughing stock.

Time is needed for Ruben Amorim to show his mettle

Sir Jim will alienate even more Man United supporters after one particular decision in January, whilst on the pitch Amorim has already laid down the law to Man United’s players for what appears to be a lack of effort and application.

His recent press conference raised a few eyebrows, but Stan Collymore has sided firmly with the Portuguese.

“Ruben Amorim’s honesty is welcome. I don’t think what he said was out of order, I think it was refreshing,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Jose Mourinho was honest. David Moyes and others, if you go back through the post Ferguson-era… all of the managers since then will have had moments in press conferences where they’ve where they’ve told their truth.

“I think the interesting thing is with Amorim it’s so stark. Of course the press would jump on the ‘this is Manchester United’s worst ever team’ quote.

“[…] If you looked at the Manchester United squad, man for man, how many of the them would pundits or football watchers keep?

“I would say everyone was up for sale and I don’t think many people would bat an eyelid at that.”

Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job at Man United

Collymore clearly believes that the ire of supporters is being misdirected, because, given time, Amorim will prove that he’s the right man for the job.

There may well be some painful moments in the meantime but, ultimately, the destination will be reached.

“The biggest issue at Manchester United is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the ownership of the club,” Collymore added.

“He’s changed lots of people and processes, but I think the messaging has been mirroring the government. ‘We’re going to do this. We’re aiming in a straight line. We’re looking to grow the economy,’ but the statistics at the moment don’t really bear that out.

“Fans were hoping somebody was going to come in and blow the doors off whilst not necessarily spending fortunes, and have some kind of strategy whereby everybody at Manchester United Football Club felt valued.

“That hasn’t been the case and, dare I say it, Manchester United are a bit ‘austerity lite.’”