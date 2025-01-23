(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have taken another step in solidifying their long-term future by signing 17-year-old forward George Feeney to his first professional contract.

The club announced the deal on their official website, expressing delight at securing the services of the promising youngster.

George Feeney’s rise to prominence

Feeney joined Spurs in July 2023 from Northern Irish side Glentoran and has quickly established himself as one to watch within the U18 setup.

His football journey began to gain attention in September 2023 when he debuted for Glentoran’s senior team in the County Antrim Shield. Shortly after, he made his NIFL Premiership debut, contributing to a 4-2 victory over Newry City.

In October, Feeney etched his name in Glentoran’s history books as the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, netting in the Northern Ireland Football League Cup.

Since arriving in North London, Feeney has continued to shine. This season, he has made 13 appearances for Tottenham’s U18 side in the U18 Premier League and FA Cup, scoring twice and providing three assists. His rapid progress suggests he could soon break into Ange Postecoglou’s senior team plans.

Feeney’s potential isn’t limited to the club level. The versatile forward has represented both Wales and Northern Ireland at youth levels, showcasing his adaptability and ability to perform on bigger stages.

He joins a crop of exciting young talent at Spurs, including Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert, and Luka Vuskovic, the latter set to join next season.

This commitment to nurturing youth reflects Tottenham’s vision for sustainable success, building a squad capable of competing at the highest level in the Premier League and Europe.

Tottenham desperate for new January signings

While the fans will be pleased with the news, they will continue to be frustrated with the lack of activity by the club where required.

The squad has been stretched thin by injuries to key players, and recent Premier League struggles, have exposed the need for reinforcements.

After their defeat to Everton, manager Ange Postecoglou indirectly urged chairman Daniel Levy to act, stating that the players need help, a thinly veiled plea for new signings.

They have been linked with several players, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu as they look to address several positions. However, with just 10 days remaining in the January transfer window, no deal appears close.