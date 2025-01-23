(Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)

West Ham United are actively exploring the January transfer market to strengthen their squad after a lackluster first half of the season, and one name generating significant buzz is 19-year-old Dutch midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, currently plying his trade at Belgian side OH Leuven.

Banzuzi, who has impressed with his performances this season, has reportedly been on the Hammers’ radar for weeks as they seek to add youthful energy and creativity to their midfield.

In 23 appearances across all competitions, the talented midfielder has notched two goals and five assists, underlining his potential to make an impact in East London.

Recent speculation suggested that West Ham had finalised a deal for the Dutch starlet. However, reputable club insider ExWHUEmployee has clarified that these claims are premature.

West Ham insider: Karren Brady may have quietly agreed a transfer deal

According to him, no agreement has been reached with OH Leuven or the player’s representatives.

He added that both the player’s agent and OH Leuven have refuted the notion of a completed transfer.

Interestingly, the insider speculated that vice-chairman Karren Brady might have independently made progress on the deal without notifying other club officials, further adding to the confusion surrounding the situation.

He stated (via The West Ham Way):

“Whilst talks are said to have continued with Ezechiel Banzuzi in the last few days, talk that a deal has been agreed have been denied by our top source.

“We have been reporting this transfer for a number of weeks now and have confirmed talks have happened.

“We put the question to them following reports in Sky and elsewhere that a deal had been agreed and we got the response: ‘Not sure where the story comes from, the club said two weeks ago they are unlikely to sell this window’.

“The story has also been denied by the player’s agent and also by the player’s club.

“Whilst talks are expected to continue and a deal could be agreed as West Ham are very keen, it seems like talk of a done deal may be premature. It could be that Karren Brady may have been able to secure the deal but it seems odd that others in the club wouldn’t know at this point, as well as his agent and the selling club.”

Banzuzi, under contract with until 2026, is seen as a highly promising prospect. His combination of attacking contributions and reliability in midfield would make him a valuable addition to Graham Potter’s side, which is in need of reinforcements to climb the Premier League standings.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, it’s evident that West Ham are keen on securing the midfielder’s services before the transfer window closes.

Whether the deal materialises before the January deadline remains to be seen, but the Dutch teenager’s potential could make him a vital asset in the Hammers’ efforts to stabilise their season and secure a stronger league position.

Hammers working on bolstering their squad

The club are reportedly ready to back Potter, who recently took over the job following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

The former Brighton and Chelsea manager recorded his first win against Fulham last week. But there is work to be done if they want to finish in the top half of the table and Potter will be hoping for incomings this month.

The Hammers have been linked with several players, including a loan move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. While they were also linked with Aston Villa’s Jhon Durran, it has been reported that they will rather look to seal the signing of Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.