West Ham agree swift deal for important January acquisition that Steidten didn’t sign

A composite image of Graham Potter and Tim Steidten. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images and Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

West Ham’s January transfer plans could be taking a different direction after the club made an acquisition this month that technical director, Tim Steidten, played no part in.

There had been reports of a power struggle between Steidten and Karren Brady, and broadcaster, Richard Keys, had called Steidten’s influence “a shambles.”

Steidten under pressure as Hammers sign potential replacement

The ire would appear to stem from the German going overboard in the transfer market last summer and the majority of his signings not working out for the East Londoners.

Niclas Fullkrug has barely featured, the Hammers already want to offload Luis Guilherme, with Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo not really making the impression that many thought they would.

Now The Guardian (subscription required) are reporting that West Ham have done a deal with London neighbours, Chelsea, to bring in trusted Graham Potter ally, Kyle Macaulay.

West Ham set to sign super striker instead of Duran!

Recruitment analyst, Macaulay, is expected to start work on Thursday, and will shape the immediate transfer recruitment at the club, sidelining Steidten somewhat.

After apparently falling out with David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers clearly couldn’t allow bad feeling to fester with a third manager in Potter, who worked with Macaulay at Ostersund, Swansea, Brighton before making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Moyes and Lopetegui fell out with Steidten

Given the East Londoners current position and situation in terms of injuries, it’s clear that they need a boost in the final days of the January window.

If Macaulay can use his expertise to mine for gold it could help Potter in easing the club up the Premier League table in the second half of the season.

Realistically, the 2024/25 campaign is a write off thanks to Lopetegui, and Potter will be doing his upmost to ensure that, come the start of the 2025/26 season, things are looking much healthier at the London Stadium.