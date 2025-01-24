“Anything can happen” – Ruben Amorim refuses to rule out exit of Man United star

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and his team face crucial days with the transfer window closing down in less than ten days.

There is uncertainty surrounding the future of a number of Man United players including Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club after being dropped by Amorim from the squad and expressing his desire of a new challenge away from the club while Garnacho has become the latest player to be linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea are interested in a move for the Man United winger and they plan to sign him in the last few days of the transfer window.

The Blues recently signed Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils and now they want another wide player to add more depth to their squad.

Following the win against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, Amorim discussed the future of Garnacho and whether he could leave the club in the next few days.

‘I don’t know what will happen,’ Amorim said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

‘Let’s focus on the team and the players that we have here.

‘We don’t know what can happen until the window closes. Anything can happen.’

Man United would be making a mistake if they Garnacho

Garnacho is a fan favourite at the club and even the thought of Man United considering is sale is quite surprising.

His name was sung by fans at Old Trafford during the match against Rangers which clearly shows that they want the talented Argentinian to stay at the club.

Whether United are considering his sale because he is not a part of Amorim’s future plans or to improve their financial situation remains to be seen.

It is a move that they could regret in the future since Garnacho has shown from a young age that he can become a future star.

His time under Amorim has not been smooth sailing but he has shown in the last few seasons that he has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the game in the future and with more experience and maturity, which is going to come with time, he can be a valuable asset for the club.

Along with Chelsea, Napoli have shown interest in signing the United winger as they are looking for a replacement of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.