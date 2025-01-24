Report: Arsenal given hope of signing top transfer target in January window

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Less than ten days are left in the January transfer window to shut down and Arsenal are still looking for a new striker in the market.

The Gunners want to sign a new attacker to lead their attack, someone who is more prolific than their current options at the club.

While Kai Havertz has regained his form by scoring two goals in the last two games, against Aston Villa and Dinamo Zagreb, there is a need for a lethal presence in front of goal for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The long term injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus has made matter worse for them and it is clear that they need more quality and depth in the attacking department but to make that happen, they will have to act fast in this transfer window.

The North London club would love to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window but the attacker has been tipped to leave the Magpies for a fee of £200m.

Journalist John Cross has now reported that RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko is the number one target for the Gunners and they are keen on signing him in this window, according to The Mirror.

Benjamin Sesko is the number one target for Arsenal

“They need two players in my view, they need a centre-forward and their number one in my view is Sesko. So can they bring Sesko forward to January? And then I think they need someone who is perhaps more a bit explosive, a bit creative and a bit different,” Cross said on Mirror Football’s Youtube channel.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will move ahead with their interest in the attacker but there is no doubt that they need a new attacker to challenge for silverware.

They are still in the running to win the league and the Champions League titles and adding a new front man to the team could give Arteta the edge in the second half of the season.

The Gunners are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Sesko and even though RB Leipzig would be reluctant to sell him now, a big offer from the Premier League giants may prove to be too good to refuse for the Bundesliga side.